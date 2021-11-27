No. 6 Michigan stops losing streak to No. 3 Ohio State to win Big Ten East

Michigan earned its first trip to the Big Ten title game in the sweetest way. The sixth-ranked Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to No. 3 Ohio State with an emphatic 42-27 victory.

The difference was Michigan's dominance on both lines of scrimmage. Hassan Haskins ran for 169 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as the Wolverines outrushed Ohio State 297-64 and also sacked C.J. Stroud four times.

The win by Michigan moves them one game from securing a College Football Playoff berth when it plays in Indianapolis next week against either Wisconsin or Iowa.

The tide of the game turned in the second half following an even first 30 minutes that saw Michigan lead 14-13 with touchdown runs by A.J. Henning and Haskins.

Michigan receiver A.J. Henning (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Vastardis (68) after scoring a touchdown and during the first quarter against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

BIG BUCKS: Jim Harbaugh earns $500,000 bonus with win over Ohio State

BAD BLOOD: Buckeyes, Wolverines scuffle in tunnel at halftime

The Buckeyes went three-and-out on their opening possession of the third quarter. The Wolverines then needed just three plays - all on the ground - to complete an 81-yard drive. Haskins had the last carry from 13 yards to push the lead to eight.

Michigan got another stop and needed just five plays to score again as Haskins capped the drive with his third touchdown. He would add his fourth with 9:14 left in the game as the Wolverines pushed their lead to 15.

Stroud, who finished with 394 yards passing and two touchdowns, didn't let Ohio State go away. He converted two fourth downs on the next possession, the second resulting in a 10-yard touchdown pass to TreVeyon Henderson that pulled the Buckeyes within 35-27.

However, Stroud wouldn't get another opportunity to even things up. Michigan gave the ball to Haskins five consecutive times on the ensuing 63-yard drive that ended with his fifth touchdown with 2:17 left that secured the victory and sent the Big House into an early celebration.

It was the first win for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after losing his first five attempts against his team's biggest rival. The losing streak had increased pressure on the former Wolverines quarterback to finally break through, especially after the past two losses were by a combined 52 points.

Story continues

Wisconsin will be Michigan's opponent in the Big Ten title game if the Badgers beat Minnesota later Saturday. Michigan and Wisconsin met earlier this season with the Wolverines winning on the road 38-17.

Follow colleges reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan ends Ohio State losing streak to win Big Ten East