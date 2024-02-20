No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars: Predictions, odds, TV, streaming info

Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) celebrates after winning 82-74 over Texas Tech during the second half in the Big-12 conference showdown of a NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 17, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

College basketball fans have a treat in store for Monday night as the No. 2 Houston Cougars (22-3; 9-3) host the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (20-5; 9-3) in a Big 12 showdown. This game holds pivotal importance for both teams as they sit atop their conference. The Cougars are looking for a Big 12 title in their first season with the conference.

While a conference championship would be an enormous victory for Houston, it would be rather embarrassing for Iowa State. The Cyclones have not won a conference championship since 2019, and to see Houston walk away with one in just their first season would be heartbreaking. Fortunately for Iowa State, they know how to beat Houston. They've done it once already, having taken down the Cougars 57-53 on Jan. 9. Furthermore, the Cyclones have been the hotter team as of late, fresh off an eight-point victory over No. 23 Texas Tech just two days ago. Houston, meanwhile, lost their last ranked matchup, a 78-65 loss to No. 10 Kansas.

Still, the Cougars are undefeated at home on the season, and Iowa State's victory over Houston came by just four points, even though the Cyclones had ten more free throw attempts for the game. That luxury likely won't happen again, and playing in the Fertitta Center is much tougher than playing at home.

Here's everything you need to know about this Big 12 showdown.

NCAAB News: No. 4 Arizona extends coach Tommy Lloyd's contract 5 years through 2029

Predictions:

Covers: L.J. Cryer UNDER 2.5 made threes (+136 via DraftKings)

Phil Naessens writes, "Cryer couldn’t miss Saturday against the Longhorns. His six triples were his most in a single game this season. He has made three or more 14 times through the Cougars' 25 games, but he’s also recorded zero 3-pointers in two of his previous five. In their earlier meeting, Cyclones guards held Cryer to 2 of 9 shooting from the floor and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc."

SportsLine: OVER 131.5

The SportsLine staff writes that the offensive firepower from Iowa State's Keshon Gilbert and Houston's L.J. Cryer is just too much to pass up. Cryer recorded six three-pointers in the Cougars' last game against Texas. SportsLine likes both Cryer and Gilbert to rack up the points in this one.

New York Post: OVER 130.5

Michael Arinze writes, "The expectation of this top-10 matchup results in a more eye-catching offensive game, as my model projects a total closer to 132 points. With [some sportsbooks] still hanging the total at 127.5, the over is a worthy consideration."

Iowa State vs. Houston odds, lines:

The Cougars are favorites to defeat the Cyclones, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NCAA betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Monday afternoon.

Spread: Cougars (-8.5)

Moneyline: Cougars (-450); Cyclones (+340)

Over/under: 131.5

How to watch No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Houston:

When: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, TX

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo TV

Stream the game: Watch Big 12 college basketball with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Iowa State vs. Houston predictions, odds and picks for Big 12 game