No. 6 Dayton tops UMass 71-63 for 14th straight win

Dayton UMass Basketball Dayton's Obi Toppin dunks the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 19 points, Jalen Crutcher addeded 17 and No. 6 Dayton won its 14th straight game with a 71-63 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Ryan Mikesell added nine points for Dayton (23-2, 12-0 in Atlantic 10), which hasn’t lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21. The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division I into the game.

Tre Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the Minutemen.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UMass (10-15, 4-8) has dropped seven of 10. The Minutemen have lost 10 straight against AP top-10 teams, dating back to a 61-59 upset of No. 7 Connecticut on Dec. 29, 2004.

Dibaji Walker’s layup with 11:23 remaining brought the Minutemen within 46-41 after the Flyers led by five at halftime. Crutcher hit back-to-back 3-pointers and added a layup with 7:50 left to push Dayton’s lead up to 13.

UMass used a late 7-0 run to pull within single digits and trailed 67-61 after two Diallo free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Toppin missed both free throws and Carl Pierre made a quick layup to made it 67-63 with 14 seconds to go. Crutcher made two free throws to help seal it and Pierre missed a desperation 3 in the closing seconds.

Dayton led 31-26 at the break behind an 11-point first half for Toppin.

Mitchell scored six of his team’s first 10 points as UMass led 10-4 five minutes in. A 3-pointer by Mitchell made it 15-10 before Dayton rallied with a 15-0 run while holding the Minutemen scoreless over a nine-minute span.

NUGGETS

The Flyers swept the two-game season series with the Minutemen. Dayton earned a 88-60 home win over UMass in their first meeting on Jan. 11 behind Toppin’s game-high 16 points and five steals.

The Minutemen fell 58-46 against then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 23, a loss that snapped a five-game winning streak to open the season. UMass has struggled ever since with 15 losses in 20 games.

Story continues

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers will play three of its final six games at home as it aims to keep building momentum ahead of its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016-17 season. The Flyers are already two clear of last year’s win total and would match the 2016-17 team with a victory next game.

UMass: Three wins in five games had the Minutemen feeling good before a setback against Dayton. There was added buzz as they faced their highest-ranked home opponent since a game against No. 2 Saint Joseph on Feb. 25, 2004. UMass’ last NCAA Tournament berth in 2014 came in the same season as its last AP Top 25 win, a 81-65 victory over then-No. 19 New Mexico on Nov. 22, 2013.

HOT HANDS

Coming into the game, Dayton boasted the best field goal percentage (52.3 percent) in Division I and ranked second nationally in assists per game (18.3). The Flyers shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) and had 18 assists against the Minutemen.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Visits Virginia Commonwealth on Tuesday night.

UMass: Hosts Saint Louis on Tuesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25