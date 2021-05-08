No. 6 Crowder tops Three Rivers in sub-regional opener

May 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team opened up postseason play on Friday night against Three Rivers Community College.

And the Roughriders' dynamic offense did not disappoint.

Behind 12 hits, No. 6 Crowder (45-6) topped Three Rivers 11-3 in its sub-regional opener at Lallemand Family Field.

The Roughriders led 5-3 after two frames and added six tallies to build an eight-run advantage in the bottom of the sixth.

Landrey Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to pace Crowder offensively. Logan Chambers had three hits and two runs, while Jack Stroth added a three-run home run.

James Hicks, a South Carolina signee, was strong on the mound. He gave up three runs (one earned) on nine hits and notched nine strikeouts.

The best-of-three series resumes with the second game at noon Saturday.