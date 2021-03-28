No. 6 Crowder sweeps baseball twinbill against Three Rivers

Mar. 28—The No. 6 Crowder College baseball team continued its dominant start to Region 16 play with a doubleheader sweep of Three Rivers on Sunday at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho.

The Roughriders (21-4, 6-0 Region 16) claimed a 7-1 win over Three Rivers in the first game before earning a 16-1 run-rule win in the second game.

Crowder and Three Rivers wrap up their weekend series with a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

CC 7, TR 1

James Hicks tossed a complete game and limited Three Rivers to one earned run and two hits while the Crowder bats tallied seven hits and scattered seven runs across the first, third and sixth innings.

Hicks also struck out seven batters and walked none in the win.

Crowder had two home runs in the contest, with one coming from Jack Stroth and the other from Josh Patrick. Stroth finished 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Patrick finished 2 for 4 with three RBI. Logan Chambers, Clayton Gray and Rod Criss logged one hit apiece.

The Roughriders opened the game with a three-run first inning before adding two more runs in the third for an early 5-0 lead. Crowder plated two more runs in the fifth before Three Rivers finally got on the scoreboard with a one-run showing in the top of the seventh.

CC 16, TR 1

Crowder got even hotter at the plate in the second game as it erupted for 14 hits, including two home runs, five doubles and seven singles.

Three Rivers drew first blood with a run in the top of the first inning before Crowder took its first lead with a three-run showing in the bottom of the inning. The Roughriders went on to plate four in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth before settling for the five-inning run-rule.

Crowder had four players log at least two hits in the game in Jeffry Mercado (3 for 3, 3 RBI), Gavin Glasgow (3 for 3, 2 RBI), Chambers (2 for 3, 1 RBI) and Landrey Wilkerson (2-for-3, 4 RBI). Glasgow and Wilkerson both homered, while Mercado, Peyton Holt, Glasgow and Ian Ortiz each doubled.

The Roughriders benefitted from another complete-game effort on the pitcher's mound, this time by Kaleb Hill, who earned the win after tossing five innings and limiting Three Rivers to one earned run on three hits. Hill also struck out 12 batters.

