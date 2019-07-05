No. 6 car of Ryan Newman fails Daytona qualifying inspection The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ryan Newman failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). As a result, NASCAR officials ejected engineer Travis Peterson on Friday afternoon for the remainder of the Monster […]

The No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford of Ryan Newman failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

As a result, NASCAR officials ejected engineer Travis Peterson on Friday afternoon for the remainder of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend.

The No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet of Quinn Houff also failed technical inspection twice and lost car chief John Colbert.

Both teams will also lose 15 minutes of practice time at the next championship points event.

NASCAR officials treated this as a pre-qualifying technical inspection, meaning both cars will not be forced to drop to the rear of the field before the green flag. Newman is set to start 18th, while Houff will take off from the 32nd starting spot on Saturday night.

NASCAR set the race lineup per the Rule Book (owner points) after qualifying was canceled because of inclement weather.