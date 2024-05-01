No 5th-year option for LB Zaven Collins

The Arizona Cardinals have made a decision on linebacker Zaven Collins, the 2021 first-round pick entering his fourth season. With the deadline coming this week, they have chosen not to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, general manager Monti Ossenfort said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Tuesday.

The option would have paid him $13.25 million in fully guaranteed salary in 2025.

“We’ve talked a lot about it here the last couple weeks,” Ossenfort said, noting the team would not pick up the option. “We’ve had discussions with Zaven. We’re extremely happy with where he’s at and the versatility that he brings to the defense. We want to keep Zaven around here, it’s just the fifth-year option removes some flexibility in terms of the cap that comes along.

Collins made the move from off the ball to the edge at outside linebacker last season. He had 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, an interception and three pass breakups.

Those numbers wouldn’t justify locking him in for that much money.

Of course, the coaching staff loves Collins. Head coach Jonathan Gannon believes he can still develop into “a premium player” for the Cardinals.

The overall lack of moves at outside linebacker suggests that belief in him and the other guys in the room. The only addition the have made at the position was drafting Xavier Thomas in the fifth round last week.

Ossenfort doesn’t want Collins to leave.

“We’re going to have some discussions here as we go,” he said. “(We) love Zaven, love where he’s at, love what he brings to our defense and hopefully we can keep him around here for a long time.”

The Cardinals have many options for Collins. They could negotiate a new deal during the season or before free agency. They could simply let him sign elsewhere. They could also trade him like they did Isaiah Simmons last year entering his fourth season, although that trade was about fit, something that hasn’t been questioned with Collins.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire