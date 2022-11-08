No. 54 Xfinity team penalized for unsecured lug nut
NASCAR officials penalized the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team on Tuesday for an unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s championship race in the Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway.
Ty Gibbs drove the No. 54 Toyota to his seventh win of the season and the Xfinity Series championship, the first series title for the 20-year-old driver. His car was found with a single unsecured lug nut in a post-race check by officials, a violation detailed in Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.
Crew chief Chris Gayle was fined $5,000.