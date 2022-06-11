No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team to serve pass-through penalty after Sonoma start

The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford failed Saturday’s pre-qualifying inspection three times, drawing multiple penalties from NASCAR Cup Series officials at Sonoma Raceway.

NASCAR officials will not allow driver Cody Ware to participate in Saturday’s Busch Pole Qualifying (5:30 p.m. ET, FS2), putting the No. 51 at the back of the field for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM). Ware will also have to serve a pass-through penalty at the soonest opportunity after Sunday’s green flag. NASCAR also ejected No. 51 engineer Steve Gray for the remainder of the weekend.

One other team had multiple inspection failures, as the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for driver Scott Heckert failed twice. Officials ejected Chris Stanley, an engineer with the No. 78 team.