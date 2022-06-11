No. 51 Rick Ware Racing team to serve pass-through penalty after Sonoma start
- Cody WareAmerican racing driver
- Rick WareAmerican stock car racing driver and team owner
The No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford failed Saturday’s pre-qualifying inspection three times, drawing multiple penalties from NASCAR Cup Series officials at Sonoma Raceway.
NASCAR officials will not allow driver Cody Ware to participate in Saturday’s Busch Pole Qualifying (5:30 p.m. ET, FS2), putting the No. 51 at the back of the field for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM). Ware will also have to serve a pass-through penalty at the soonest opportunity after Sunday’s green flag. NASCAR also ejected No. 51 engineer Steve Gray for the remainder of the weekend.
One other team had multiple inspection failures, as the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for driver Scott Heckert failed twice. Officials ejected Chris Stanley, an engineer with the No. 78 team.
I like a challenge… In all seriousness a tough way to start the weekend, but Im confident we will learn what we can and practice and fight hard to bounce back early in the cup race. Always proud of my @NurtecODT @RickWareRacing gang https://t.co/cKFSBx5YIK
— Cody Ware (@CodyShaneWare) June 11, 2022