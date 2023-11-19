No. 5 Washington clinches spot in Pac-12 title game, remains unbeaten after outlasting No. 11 Oregon State

No. 5 Washington football improved to 11-0 overall after a 22-20 victory over No. 11 Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Corvallis. Michael Penix Jr. finished with 162 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown against the Beavers. Rome Odunze hauled in two receiving touchdowns and 106 yards on seven receptions. The Huskies clinched a spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game with the victory.