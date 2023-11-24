No. 5 UConn dismantles Manhattan in 90-60 rout to move to 6-0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newtown recorded his third career triple-double and No. 5 UConn beat Manhattan 90-60 on Friday to win its 23rd consecutive non-conference game.

Newton finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd when he pulled down his 10th board in the second half.

Cam Spencer scored 18 points, hitting four three-pointers, for the Huskies (6-0). Donovan Clingan added 17 points, Alex Karaban scored 12 and Hassan Diarra finished with 11.

Seydou Traore scored 13 points to lead Manhattan (3-2).

UConn shot 58.1 percent from the floor, including 65.5 percent in the first half and led 49-32 at intermission.

A three-pointer from Spencer to open the second half gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 52-32, part of an opening 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Clingan had eight of the Huskies first 10 points and 12 in the first half.

Each of the Huskies non-conference wins during this streak, including all six in last season’s NCAA Tournament have come by double digits, tying a mark set by North Carolina in 2008 and 2009.

BIG PICTURE

Manhattan: The game marked a return to Connecticut’s capital for John Gallagher, who coached the University of Hartford for 12 seasons, leading the Hawks to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021 before the program transitioned to Division III.

UConn: The Huskies played their fourth straight game without highly touted freshman guard Stephon Castle, who suffered what the team called a minor knee injury in a win over Stonehill on Nov. 11. The Huskies are hoping Castle can return in time for the showdown with No. 1 Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 1.

UP NEXT

Manhattan: The Jaspers visit Fordham on Monday night.

UConn: The Huskies head back to campus where they will host New Hampshire on Monday.

