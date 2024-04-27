No. 5 Northern run-rules East Hardy, 12-2; Ross homers twice

Apr. 26—BAKER, W.Va. — Demi Ross hit a pair of long balls and No. 5 Northern run-ruled East Hardy, 12-2, in six innings.

Ross gave Northern (7-5) its first lead with an RBI single in the top of the third. She added a three-run homer in the fourth and clubbed a grand slam in the sixth to finish with eight runs batted in and three runs scored.

East Hardy (2-16) out-hit Northern, 8-7, but made three errors and issued nine free passes.

Bailey Champlin threw a complete game to earn the win for the Huskies, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.

Madison Strosnider took the loss, though just four of the 11 runs she surrendered over five innings were earned.

April Dove, Bryce Miller and Jace Thompson doubled for East Hardy.

Northern was at Turkeyfoot on Friday and hosts Hancock on Monday at 4:30 p.m. East Hardy hosted Pendleton County on Friday in its final regular-season game before the Class A sectional playoffs.