No. 5 Keyser routed by Weir, 49-21; Northern crushes Hampshire; Moorefield edges Petersburg

Oct. 1—WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weir tallied more than 400 yards and seven rushing touchdowns to pull away from No. 5 Keyser, 49-21, on Friday night.

Keyser (3-2) trailed 15-7 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime before cutting its deficit to 29-21 when Logan Rotruck hooked up with Jack Stanislawczyk for a three-yard score through the air.

However, Weir finished the game on a 20-0 run, benefitting from two blocked punts, a turnover on downs and a fumble recovery.

Weir also capitalized on a special teams touchdown in the first quarter when Colin Cross took a kick return for 61 yards to set up Weir's second touchdown.

Stanislawczyk accounted for all three of Keyser's scores, adding touchdown receptions of 68 and 13 to his three-yard TD grab. He finished with six catches for 117 yards.

Rotruck finished 11 for 22 for 152 yards. Keyser finished with 148 rushing yards spread between seven ball carriers.

Corey Lyons topped Weir — who is 5-1 for the first time since 2018 — with 17 rushes for 191 yards and five touchdowns, breaking off long gains of 24, 26, 31 and 48 yards.

Weir quarterback Malachi Stromile rushed it 11 times for 101 yards. Da'Shjuan Smith had 62 yards and a touchdown on six totes.

Keyser hosts John Marshall (1-5) on Friday. John Marshall ended a five-game losing streak with a 31-20 win over Warren, Ohio, this week.

Northern 39, Hampshire 0

ACCIDENT — Kyle Broadwater and Jared Graham combined for five touchdowns and nearly 200 yards, and Northern cruised against Hampshire on Friday night at Half-Mile High Stadium to get back over .500.

The Huskies (3-2) led 7-0 after the first quarter, 20-0 at the half and 33-0 entering the fourth period.

Hampshire had no answer for Graham up the middle, as the Huskies' fullback rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Broadwater racked up 85 yards and three scores on 14 rushes.

Graham scored two first-half touchdowns with runs of seven and three at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter and with 5:05 to play in the second period, respectively.

The senior's touchdowns sandwiched a one-yard touchdown run by Broadwater with 10:54 on the second quarter game clock.

Broadwater found the end zone twice in the third quarter on runs of seven (4:46) and 19 yards (2:10).

Brady Dixon started up off the running block in the fourth period with a five-yard rushing score with a little more than six minutes remaining.

Ryan Bolyard recovered a fumble during the first quarter, Cole Folk intercepted a pass in the third period, and the Huskies blocked a punt to set up Dixon's touchdown in the fourth.

Junior Nick Riley led the Huskies with six tackles and Dixon tallied five stops. Graham and Bolyard each had half a sack.

Northern hosts Hancock (0-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Hampshire (2-4) hosts East Hardy (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Moorefield 14, Petersburg 7

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Adam Landes caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Tyson Arnold to give Moorefield the lead before halftime, and the Yellow Jackets shut out Petersburg after halftime to win the Summit Bowl on Friday night.

The meeting was the 93rd all-time between the two rivals in a series that goes back to 1933. Moorefield improved to 66-23-4 all-time.

Landes finished with 105 yards on 22 carries. Arnold completed 5 of 8 passes for 43 yards and added 42 yards on 11 carries.

Fullback Axton Runions began the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Petersburg made it 7-all after a period on an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Caden Arbaugh.

Moorefield outgained Petersburg, 214-188, and had a 14-10 edge in first downs.

Petersburg was just 1 for 8 on third downs and 0 for 5 on fourth downs. Moorefield fumbled for the game's lone turnover.

Moorefield (3-2) hosts Tucker County (6-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. Petersburg (3-2) hosts Pocahontas County (1-4) on Friday at the same time.

East Hardy 52, Pocahontas Co. 14

DUNMORE, W.Va. — Damien Dellinger topped 200 yard passing and scored three touchdowns, and East Hardy destroyed Pocahontas County on Friday night.

The Cougars (3-2) racked up 474 yards of total offense, 255 through the air and 219 on the ground on just 22 carries.

Dellinger completed 13 of 19 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Backup quarterback Brayden Gregory completed 2 of 3 passes for 33 yards and a score.

Tyler Tarallo had six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Price Strawderman had five totes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Dellinger rushed for 52 yards and a score on eight runs.

Levi Price caught three balls for 84 yards and a touchdown. Gregory had two grabs for 61 yards. Brandon Jones had 50 yards and a score on five receptions. Dayton Dove made two grabs for 33 yards and a TD.

Garrett VanMeter led the Cougars' defense with five tackles.

East Hardy is at Hampshire on Friday.