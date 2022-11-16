No. 5 Kansas hands No. 8 Duke its first loss under new coach Jon Scheyer

INDIANAPOLIS – Highly-touted Kanas freshman Gradey Dick scored seven points in the final two minutes to help the No. 5 Jayhawks secure a 69-64 win over the No. 8 Blue Devils on Tuesday night at the Champions Classic.

The loss was the first of the Jon Scheyer era at Duke in his first game outside of Cameron Indoor. The defending NCAA champion Jayhawks move to 3-0 on the season.

The Blue Devils led by five points with 4:37 left in the game behind a 22-point surge from its freshman class, including 17 points and 14 rebounds points from Kyle Filipowski, who became the first Duke player to start his career with three straight double-doubles.

That lead was erased with a 7-0 Kansas run capped by Dick's 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the game. Duke junior guard Jeremy Roach countered with a 3-pointer on the next possession before another 6-0 run from the Jayhawks secured the win.

Duke finished with 18 turnovers and failed to close the door on a short-handed Kansas team.

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates the Jayhawks' win over Duke.

Kansas had a chance to run away with the game early, building a double-digit lead on a 17-2 run early in the first half. After taking a 4-0 lead, Duke missed its next seven shots, including an airball from three by freshman Tyrese Proctor that earned him a technical foul for flopping.

Filipowski’s 3-pointer with 6:17 left in the half was the Blue Devils’ first 3-point make after seven attempts, and simultaneously their first assist of the game. The shot trimmed Kansas’ lead to 25-20 and Jeremy Roach would score five of Duke’s final nine points to finish the half with 11 points.

The Jayhawks made eight of their first 15 shots but went 7 of 18 from the 11:03 mark. Both teams combined to hit just 3 of 24 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke suffers first loss under Jon Scheyer in setback vs. Kansas