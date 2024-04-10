No. 5 'Iolani overpowers Maryknoll

Apr. 10—Mana Lau Kong went 4-for-5 and Judah Ota homered as No. 5-ranked 'Iolani overpowered Maryknoll, 22-8, on Tuesday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park.

The win propels 'Iolani to 8-3 in ILH play with three games remaining in the regular season. The Raiders meet Punahou on Thursday and front-runner Kamehameha on Saturday. Three contenders are chasing first-place Kamehameha with an automatic state-tournament berth for the regular-season leader. The Warriors (9-2 ) edged Pac-Five, 5-3, to remain atop the standings. Mid-Pacific got past Punahou 5-3. MPI is now 8-3 while Punahou slipped to 7-4.

"It feels good to get a big win. We've got a big game on Thursday, " said Lau Kong, a 6-foot-6 third baseman /outfielder. "I've been struggling the past few games, but I'm finally back to hitting the ball and seeing the ball good. It helps me feel better and boosts my confidence even more."

'Iolani began the season 5-1, then lost to Pac-Five and Mid-Pacific in a three-game span during near mid-season. The Raiders made plenty of contact at the plate against seven Maryknoll pitchers, but coach Kirt Miyahira sees room for improvement.

"They're trying their best. We need to work on some things. We're not going to carry over any of the 22 runs to Thursday's game, and we also won't have the errors carrying over."

After years playing in the outfield, Lau Kong feels comfortable in the hot corner.

"I've been doing pretty well at third this year. I adapted to it pretty well. Over the summer, I've been working with Coach Kirt a lot, getting my reps in. I knew I would have to step up somewhere in the infield this year, " he said.

The Raiders finished with 20 hits and five errors. Maryknoll (3-8 ) had eight hits and six errors. Four Spartan errors helped stake 'Iolani to an 8-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Ota, a left-handed leadoff hitter, socked a 1-2 fastball from Maryknoll's Jayden Fuchigami over the right-field fence 326 feet away. The next batter, Lau Kong, singled to center and was seemingly dead to rights on a pickoff play at first base, but Fuchigami's errant throw allowed Lau Kong to advance to second base.

Cole Yonamine followed with a sacrifice bunt that was bobbled. The runners advanced on a wild pitch. Cole Ide walked to load the bases, and Treyden Chong Kee's sacrifice fly brought Lau Kong home from third base.

Isaac Ahokovi then singled to score courtesy runner Ethan Akagi. After Makana Oniate walked, Oni Dawson followed with a two-run single to score Ide and Ahokovi, and Oniate scored on an outfield error Dawson later scored on a wild pitch by Derrick Yamamoto for a 7-0 lead.

"We have to flip the page and get back to work. We have to really control what we can control, staying disciplined to the process we preach at practice, " Spartans coach Alaka 'i Aglipay said. "We have to learn to have a short memory, finish the regular-season strong and gain momentum for the playoffs."