No. 5 Crowder's season ends in heartbreaking fashion at NJCAA World Series

May 28—Fifth-seeded Crowder College lost in another close game Tuesday morning as the Roughriders took on No. 9 College of Southern Nevada.

Southern Nevada won 7-6 to end the Roughriders' season and stay alive for one more game.

Crowder finishes 2024 with a record of 49-15.

The Roughriders held a 6-3 advantage going into the bottom of the eighth inning. Cooper Crouch was on for his second inning of work out of the bullpen but couldn't get an out.

Crouch wound up being charged with an unearned run as Austin Jobe came in to end the frame.

Jobe ran into the same trouble as CSN rallied for three runs before Crowder could get one out in the ninth inning.

Tyman Long singled through the left side of the infield to walk it off for the Coyotes (53-11).

Crowder started the scoring with a run in the second on a sacrifice fly from Hayden Nazarenus. It made it 2-0 when Joey Morton doubled in Brock Bearden in the third.

Nevada responded with its first run on an RBI-double from Brady Ballinger to make it 2-1 in the third.

Three more runs came in the fourth as Easton Swofford walked with the bases loaded and then Bearden reached on an error allowing two runs to cross the plate. That gave Crowder a 5-1 advantage heading into the home half of the fourth.

The Coyotes responded again to reduce the deficit to 5-2 as Long delivered a solo home run.

Crowder's Cole Kitchens hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 6-2. Ashton Zacher singled to bring CSN back within three runs at 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

Crowder's starting pitcher, Landon Grigg, came back out for the sixth and left after three outs to finish a quality start with a three-run lead. He surrendered four hits, walked two batters and only allowed one earned run of the three total. He struck out five Coyotes on the day.

Crouch got three outs, faced four batters and gave up an unearned run. Jobe faced 10 batters, also recorded three outs and gave up three earned runs.

Errors were a problem for both teams as Nevada was charged with five and Crowder three. CSN's pitching staff only allowed one earned run of the six total that Crowder scored. Three of the seven scored by the Coyotes were unearned.

Nevada had to use five pitchers in the game.

The Coyotes' offensive leader was Long with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Morton led Crowder going to 2 for 5 with one RBI.