No. 5 Creighton holds off No. 12 UC Santa Barbara in thriller to prevent bracket buster

No. 12 UC Santa Barbara was one rimmed-out shot away from becoming a Cinderella in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Saturday, falling in a 63-62 thriller to No. 5 seed Creighton.

With the Gauchos leading 62-61, Creighton's Christian Bishop – a 57% free-throw shooter – was fouled. He calmly made both free throws with 16 seconds left to give the Bluejays a one point edge.

On the final possession for UCSB, JaQuori McLaughlin drove and found Amadou Sow for a high-percentage lay-in. Sow drew contact, but it wasn't enough for a foul call. His 6-foot jumper rimmed out and Creighton's Shereef Mitchell was fouled with two seconds left to lead to the final score.

For Creighton (21-8), it was a bracket-buster evaded.

Despite only shooting 5-for-21 from three-point range, UC Santa Barbara (22-5) used its athleticism and high energy plays to have the Bluejays on their heels in the closing minutes. The Gauchos erased a double-digit lead in the second half and had the game's momentum up until the final play.

Marcus Zegarowski, who led the Bluejays with 17 points in the win, drained a go-ahead jumper with 1:40 left. UCSB's Sow (12 points) then made two free throws with 35 seconds left to set up the game's final sequence. Bishop had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Creighton.

McLaughlin led UCSB's offensive charge with 13 points and six assists, while big man Miles Norris (13 points) and Devearl Ramsey (11 points) added big efforts.

