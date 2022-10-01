No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State: Live stream, start time, TV channel, odds

The Clemson Tigers will host the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday for a Death Valley showdown between top-10 ACC contenders.

It is the first time that the teams face each other when both ranked in the top 10. The game determines who has the edge in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

No. 5 Clemson (4-0) heads into week 5 fresh off a double-overtime victory over Wake Forest 51-45, while No. 10 NC State (4-0) comes off of a 41-10 beatdown of UConn last week.

Wolfpack QB Devin Leary has nine touchdowns and just two interceptions this season, and Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei has taken a huge step up from this time last season, with 10 touchdown and only one interception.

Wide receiver Thayer Tomas leads the Wolf Pack with 217 yards and two touchdowns, and Beaux Collins tops the Tigers with 218 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

“We’re not intimidated. We’re excited,” Wolkpack head coach Dave Doeren told reporters during practices this week. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity. You’ve got two good teams playing for a lot, and whether you guys think we’re good or not, we’re excited to go down there and compete with a team we have a lot of respect for.”

N.C. State running back Trent Pennix, left, runs after a catch during a Sept. 25, 2021 against Clemson.

Here is everything you need to know for Saturday night's game:

What time does Wolfpack at Tigers start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC.

What TV channel is Wolfpack at Tigers on?

The game will be aired nationally on ABC with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter).

How can I watch Wolfpack at Tigers online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on ABC.com, ESPN.com, the ESPN app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Wolfpack at Tigers?

The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites with an over/under of 44.5, according to Tipico.

