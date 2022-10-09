No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game

Each week Clemson Wire will choose an offensive and defensive Player of the Game following each of the Tigers matchups this season.

In their latest win over a fellow ACC opponent in Boston College, the Tigers offense seemed to come alive in the second half following a less than stellar first half of play that led to Clemson only leading by one score through two quarters.

Despite a slow start, the Tigers pulled away for the eventual 28-point victory over the Eagles.

On the defensive side, Wes Goodwin’s defense showed incredible grit in what could arguably have been their best performance thus far at Boston College.

Here are Clemson Wire’s picks for this week’s offensive and defensive Players of the Game.

Offensive Player of the Game: Antonio Williams

Freshman Antonio Williams took a big step this week. After making his first start for the Tigers against Wake Forest back in Week 4, Williams was Clemson’s top receiver for the second week in a row on the road at Boston College. The true freshman shined en route to the win, recording five receptions once again, this time for 29 yards. The sky truly seems to be the limit for Williams, who will be a huge offensive weapon for the Tigers as the season goes on if he continues trending in the right direction.

Defensive Player of the Game: Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is a no-doubter for Defensive Player of the Game this week. The fifth-year made his season debut on Saturday at Boston College and boy, did he make a statement. Thomas, who has been unavailable up to this point due to a foot injury sustained just eight weeks ago, only played six snaps versus the Eagles but still managed to record a career-tying two sacks and a forced fumble in the process. The veteran defensive end earned the McFadden-O’Rourke Leather Helmet Award as well as Clemson’s defensive MVP in his first game of the year, a much needed boost for Thomas, who will only continue being a huge part of this season’s defensive front.

Honorable Mention: DJ Uiagalelei

Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had another impressive week at the helm for the Tigers. Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns to a trio of receivers as well as leading the Tigers in rushing for the second-straight game with 12 carries for 69 yards. Though the starter faced some attrition in the first half of play, he came back after the half and put his team back in a position to not only win, but do so in dominant fashion.

Honorable Mention: Beaux Collins

Beaux Collins had another big game for the Tigers on Saturday. En route to the win over the Eagles, Collins garnered his fifth touchdown of the season thanks to a 10 yard trip to the end zone early in the fourth quarter. With the touchdown, Collins became the first Clemson player to catch a touchdown in five of the first six games of a season since DeAndre Hopkins in 2012, per Ross Taylor. Hopkins went on that season to set the ACC record with 18 receiving touchdowns — a similar fate that could very well be in store for Collins if he continues to excel at a similar level.

Honorable Mention: Clemson's defense

Clemson’s defense as a whole came in hot from start to finish in its latest victory over Boston College. Wes Goodwin’s defense held the Eagles to just 34 total rushing yards while recording 13 quarterback hurries, 11 tackles for a loss, eight pass break ups and four sacks.

