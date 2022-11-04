No. 5 Clemson-Notre Dame: Behind enemy lines with Fighting Irish Wire

Clemson hits the road after their bye week this Saturday to face Notre Dame in South Bend with their shot at the college football playoff on the line.

Though Notre Dame may not be having the year some expected, the Tigers taking on the Fighting Irish on the is expected to be a close one, with Notre Dame coming off a big 41-24win in upstate New York over a Syracuse team that Clemson struggled with.

What’s different about this Notre Dame team than the others Clemson has taken on recently? We went behind enemy lines with Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski to get the 4-1-1 on everything Notre Dame.

Here is how Shepkowski answered our questions about everything Notre Dame ahead of Clemson’s road matchup with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame started the season 1-2 though have recovered nicely since then. What has been the key to a turn around?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: A better understanding of figuring out who they are and not being shy about it. This is a physical team that wants to manhandle the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Against Ohio State and Marshall that wasn’t the case. Since the Cal and North Carolina games it has steadily improved as they wound up playing their best overall game last week at Syracuse.

Last week Notre Dame had a statement win on the road against Syracuse. Two weeks earlier, they dropped a home game against Stanford. Why do you think the team has seen such inconsistencies?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: It’s a simple answer but they lack talent at both quarterback and wide receiver. If the running game is dominant like it was against Syracuse then that turns the tides but without much of a threat to the much on the outside, it keeps teams with far less talent hanging around and ultimately winning like Stanford did.

How are you compared to the average Notre Dame fan feeling about the Marcus Freeman era so far?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: I knew there would be a step back just because you can’t have the same expectations for a first time head coach as you do a good head coach who was at a program for 12 years like Kelly. That said, losing to Marshall or Stanford this year is bad enough, let alone both of them. I knew there would be a learning curve overall but didn’t expect it to be this much of one. I think that falls much in line with how the majority of the fan base feels.

Michael Mayer has all the tools to be a star in the NFL after college. What makes his game so special and why should Clemson worry about him?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: He’s the most complete tight end in the country. He’s Notre Dame’s best target and he’s also a very good blocker. Anything he does you trust, which isn’t much the case with the rest of Notre Dame’s offense.

If Mayer can’t get things going, who on Notre Dame’s offense will the team look to impact the game?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: Audric Estime is the running back to watch out for. He’s been Notre Dame’s best running back this year but fumble issues have cost him playing time. Logan Diggs is a threat to catch out the backfield as well and has had a nice sophomore season.

What do you think Notre Dame’s defense will have to do to shut down Will Shipley and Clemson’s offense?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: Finish tackles, specifically by the linebackers. When Notre Dame has done that they’ve played very well defensively, including keeping Ohio State to a season-low 21 points (they average 48.9). When they don’t finish tackles then the debacles like Marshall happen.

What would a win over Clemson do for Marcus Freeman and the program?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: It certainly wouldn’t hurt in recruiting and it’s not going to get Notre Dame to a big-time bowl game this year but if Notre Dame can upset either Clemson or USC this year it would go a long way in getting the stink off from the Marshall and Stanford losses

How well do you think Notre Dame’s offense will have to play to have a chance against Clemson?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: They’ll have to move the ball consistently. I’m not sure 21 points won’t be enough to win for either team so I don’t expect someone to have to just score and score all night, but Notre Dame can’t afford to keep their defense on the field all night. When they have, like that Ohio State and Marshall games, the body blows have added up and Notre Dame’s defense has looked weak by the end.

Homefield advantage is a major part of sports though the Irish have dropped two at home this season. How big of an impact do you think it can have on this matchup?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: The best way to describe Notre Dame Stadium is as an enhancement to emotion. When things are going well, a game is close and well-played, it gets loud and lively. But when things aren’t going well it seems to get quiet quicker than just about any major program’s home stadium.

How does the Notre Dame fan base view Clemson after seeing them what will be a fifth time in the last seven years?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: As one of the best programs currently going in college football and as a fringe rival. Games have been played fairly regularly here of late and Notre Dame will travel to Clemson next November to further add to it. The two have been in competition for more recruits in recent years as well. They’re a great program that has been where Notre Dame wants to get and provides a great measuring stick for where Notre Dame is at.

What happens this Saturday night in South Bend?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: I think it is a slugfest but I just don’t see where Notre Dame is better than Clemson. I’d take Notre Dame’s offensive line over Clemson’s but I’d take Clemson’s defensive line over Notre Dame’s o-line. I also like Notre Dame’s defensive front more than Clemson’s offensive front. Add it all up and combine it with the weather and factor in it’s two teams that don’t throw the ball exceptionally well and I see a low scoring affair but Notre Dame hasn’t built enough trust to make me think they pull this off.

Clemson 21, Notre Dame 17

What ultimately happens with Notre Dame this season?

Nick Shepkowski of Fighting Irish Wire: Navy and Boston College await after Clemson so those should be a couple of victories before heading to USC. If the Irish can upset either Clemson or USC it’ll provide a great building block for the program going forward and I do think they win one of those games but as I said above, I don’t see them doing so Saturday night. 8-4 with a win to crash USC’s playoff dreams and a trip to perhaps the Holiday Bowl or Gator Bowl? It’s not marquee but it’s a lot better place than you could probably hope for after the 0-2 start.

