No. 5 Carl Junction uses a 5-run 4th to defeat Neosho

May 19—NEOSHO, Mo. — There are no secrets between Carl Junction and Neosho.

The two Central Ozark Conference rivals met three times during the regular season, and a fourth matchup on Tuesday night at Roy B. Shaver Field decided who would advance to the Class 5 District 5 semifinals.

In a do-or-die matchup, the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs downed the Wildcats 6-1, finishing this spring with an unblemished record against their COC counterpart. Second-seeded Carl Junction (18-9) now hosts third-seeded Glendale at 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

"Neosho had a good game plan," Carl Junction coach Jake Stevenson said. "They did a nice job. We were able to stay the course a little bit longer and got the job done in the end. Glendale's a good team. We will need to come ready to play. In playoff baseball, you have to play your best game every day, so tomorrow, I think they will be really good and ready to go. We will come out ready to compete. Survive and advance. That is the name of the game."

The setback ends the season for the Wildcats (4-23), who graduate nine seniors. Neosho also loses coach Danny Powers, who was hired as Purdy's athletics director last month.

"I'm definitely sad to leave here," Powers said. "A lot of memories here, a lot of great relationships. I felt like it was time to make the move and time to spend more time with my family. The kids have always been great. I have had great student-athletes that represent the Neosho community really well. I have been a part of two different athletic directors and administrators, superintendents that have all been very supportive of the baseball program, athletics and the kids."

After stranding six runners early in the game, Carl Junction struck big in the bottom of the fourth by scoring five runs.

Kyler Perry came home on a dropped third strike to start the scoring for the Bulldogs. Drew Beyer then hit an RBI single out to left field and Carson Johnson scored on a passed ball, followed by a two-run single from Dylan Eck.

Story continues

Carl Junction swiped five of its 10 stolen bases in the fourth. Beyer, a speedy senior, was a pest on the base paths as he finished with a game-high four thefts to lead the Bulldogs.

"We were able to stay the course in that inning," Stevenson said. "We have good team speed. We have guys that play with good eyes. They get good jumps. We were able to put that into our favor and it helped us out."

Alex Baker rounded out the Bulldogs' scoring with an RBI single in the sixth. Neosho got on the board when River Brill produced an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh.

Baker, Eck and Johnson combined to limit the Wildcats to four hits.

"We have some pretty good arms that can keep us in games," Stevenson said. "It's something they have been doing all year. It was good to see them continue that today."

Along with his stolen base prowess, Beyer finished with a team-high three hits for Carl Junction while driving in a run.

Wyatt Keplar kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard through the first three innings but departed after allowing four runs on three hits in the fourth.

The lefty finished with eight strikeouts and six free passes.

Lane Yost, Eli Zar, Wyatt Shadwick and Keplar accounted for Neosho's hits.

"It's the fourth time we have seen them," Powers said. "We felt pretty good coming into the game. They haven't seen our lefty. He did a good job when he was in the strike zone. Unfortunately, he had to work out of too many jams. His pitch count got up and we had to pull him with guys on. We kicked the ball a little bit. If we gave up one or two in that inning, we are still in that ballgame and have a chance to compete."