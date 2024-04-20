No. 5 Broken Bow stops Ada in 5A play

Apr. 20—BROKEN BOW — The Ada High School softball team didn't go down without a fight.

After four innings of their Class 5A District Tournament championship game, Ada and fifth-ranked Broken Bow were tied at 1-1. But the Lady Savages scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and clipped the Lady Cougar 5-2 to capture the district title.

Ada saw its slow-pitch softball season come to an end at 9-14, while the host Lady Savages advanced to a 5A Regional Tournament at 26-7.

The Lady Cougars opened district play by walloping Hugo 18-1 before dropping a 12-1 decision to Broken Bow in the first matchup between the two teams.

Broken Bow 5, Ada 2

Ada scored the first run of the game when Josie Morgan hit a one-out single and went to second when Ariana Munoz reached safely on an error. Rylynn Truett followed with a base hit to left field that loaded the bases.

Brayleigh Stephens drove in the run with a ground ball to shortstop and Ada led 1-0.

Kennedee Brittain blasted a two-out, three-run homer to cap the Broken Bow's big fifth-inning outburst and put the hosts ahead 5-1.

Ada tried to rally in the top of the seventh when Makenzi Burden and Makenna Howell hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Burden later scored on a fielder's choice ground ball off the bat of Lily Dodson that got the Lady Cougars within 5-2 but the comeback bid stopped there.

Ada out-hit Broken Bow 9-6, led by Morgan and Truett who finished with two hits apiece. Morgan finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Truett also went 2-for-3.

Broken Bow had six hits by six different players.

Broken Bow 12, Ada 1

This one got away from the Lady Cougars early as Broken Bow scored three runs in the first inning, six more in the second and three in the third in a game that ended after Ada came to the plate in the top of the fifth frame.

Ada managed just five total hits, including a double and run scored by Ariana Munoz. Brayleigh Stephens had a hit and knocked in a run for the visitors and Rylynn Truett, Makenna Howell and Lily Dodson had the other AHS hits.

Maliyah Carney was a force at the plate for Broken Bow. She blasted three home runs and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Lauren Shomo and Kennedee Brittain also went deep for the Lady Savages. Shomo went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Brittain ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored for the tournament hosts.

Ada 18, Hugo 1

Coach Jeremy Strong's club couldn't have gotten off to a better district start, erupting for 14 runs in the top of the first inning. The game ended after three frames.

The Lady Cougars piled up 15 hits in the game, including a 3-for-3 effort by Ariana Munoz. She cracked a double, drove in a run and scored three times for her team.

Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored for Ada and Kiki Williams went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. It was Truett's fifth round-tripper of the spring.

Makenzi Burden finished 2-for-3 with a triple, five RBIs and scored a run for the locals. Makenna Howell and Abbey Strong added two hits each for the Lady Cougars. Howell ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and Strong went 2-or-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.