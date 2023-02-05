No. 5 Arizona takes lopsided victory over Oregon State for 6th straight win

No. 5 Arizona men's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 84-52 on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Tucson. Ąžuolas Tubelis finished with a game-high 19 points, while Jordan Pope scored a team-high 11 points for the Beavers. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.