No. 5 Arizona impresses Matt Muehlebach despite slow start versus Montana State
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Jordan Kent talk about No. 5 Arizona's offense still succeeding against Montana State even after a slow start.
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Jordan Kent talk about No. 5 Arizona's offense still succeeding against Montana State even after a slow start.
Kerr Kriisa caught up with Pac-12 Networks after No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over Montana State. Kerr talked about the Wildcat offense having a productive night despite starting off slow.
No. 5 Arizona men's basketball battled with Montana State before pulling away late to win 85-64. The Wildcat starters all scored in double figures once again with Kerr Kriisa leading the way with 18 points.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch breaks down the Spartans' matchup Wednesday night against Oakland and makes his prediction
Meet Mat Ishbia, the billionaire mortgage lender and former basketball player who is expected to be the majority owner of the Suns and Mercury.
A prosecutor in the Watergate scandal said he expects former President Trump to face federal and state charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Nick Akerman, who also previously served as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday…
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
Lionel Messi watched on as Emiliano Martinez held a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it during Argentina’s World Cup victory homecoming parade.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
The San Francisco Giants postponed Carlos Correa's introductory press conference on Tuesday after a reported medical concern following his physical.
Did Alabama football captain status impact the Sugar Bowl opt-out decisions of Bryce Young and Will Anderson? You bet it did.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Although she's received quite a bit of criticism for it, OnlyFans has helped former UFC fighter Kay Hansen's MMA career.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 16 including Jaguars at Jets, Seahawks at Chiefs, Giants at Vikings, Eagles at Cowboys
The former European Tour and PGA Tour player said he's enjoyed his time with the new league, but it has come with a price.
Argentina’s players have been moved into helicopters after their bus was brought to a standstill in the streets of Buenos Aires and a fan jumped inside