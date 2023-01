Devils Illustrated

Some time away was good for Dariq Whitehead, just as it seemed to be good for the rest of the Blue Devils. “I think sometimes getting away and clearing your head and coming back can be a good thing,” coach Jon Scheyer said. Graduate transfer Ryan Young had 20 points and 12 rebounds without missing a shot, making seven field goals and six free throws, becoming the sixth Blue Devil to ever record a 20-10 game without a miss.