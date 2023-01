Associated Press

Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks. On a night when the offensive went into a funk, the Wildcats had to rely on their defense to keep it going. Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona rallied from shaky starts to both halves to extend its home winning streak to 28 with a 70-67 victory over Washington on Thursday night.