Advertisement

No. 5 Arizona clinches Pac-12 regular season title with blowout win at UCLA

Pac-12 Network

No. 5 Arizona clinched the Pac-12 regular season men's basketball title with a 88-65 win over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion on March 7, 2024. Five different Wildcats scored in double figures including KJ Lewis, who had a team-high 18 points. Lazar Stefanovic had a game-high 20 points for the Bruins.