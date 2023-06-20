No. 5 2024 linebacker in Georgia commits to Tennessee

Four-star linebacker Jordan Burns announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

Burns committed to the Vols over Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is from Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

Burns is the No. 387 overall prospect and No. 38 linebacker in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 47 player in Georgia, according to On3 industry rankings.

Burns earned first-team Region 5-AAAA honors last season. He officially visited Tennessee June 16.

The Vols have 13 commitments in the class of 2024. Burns is the second commitment in June for Tennessee, joining four-star athlete Boo Carter.

Following Burns’ commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks No. 14 nationally and sixth in the Southeastern Conference.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Jordan Burns tells me he has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’1 220 LB from Atlanta, GA chose the Vols over Arkansas & Vandy “It means the world to me. I know my family is proud of me. Especially my parents they would be so proud of me & my accomplishments.”… pic.twitter.com/weqzbfpuS1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2023

