No, 49ers are not meeting with Deshaun Watson

A report surfaced Tuesday that the 49ers were going to meet with Deshaun Watson. San Francisco wasted no time refuting that report.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch, NFL Media’s Peter Schrager and others within minutes of the Watson report all said the 49ers are not meeting with the Texans’ QB.

The 49ers were interested in Watson prior to the more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against him. His trade market has been rekindled now that he’s been cleared of nine criminal charges related to those accusations. There are still 22 civil suits pending.

It’s hard to imagine San Francisco re-entering the fray now that they’ve invested heavily in QB Trey Lance. Any move for Watson would’ve had to include Lance and more future first-round picks less than a year after they traded three first-round picks to get Lance. On top of all that, the Saints, Panthers, Browns and Falcons are all involved in talks for the 26-year-old signal caller, so the market may inflate even more than it already was.

The reported Watson-49ers meeting never really made sense, and the team’s rapid dispute of the rumor only confirms their lack of interest in dealing for the QB.

