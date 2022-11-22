No 49ers injury news after Week 11 win over Cardinals

The 49ers for the second consecutive week left their game with two different types of wins. They knocked off the Cardinals on the scoreboard 38-10, but they also left the game once again with their health relatively intact.

Immediately following the game in his press conference, head coach Kyle Shanahan had no injury updates.

That doesn’t mean that ailments won’t sneak up in the hours after the game, but it’s a great sign for San Francisco that there weren’t any major issues in the minutes right after the game ended.

San Francisco did deal with some cramping issues. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw also appeared to hurt his arm, and cornerback Charvarius Ward returned after being officially labeled ‘questionable’ with a groin injury early in the contest. Both players finished the game.

One of the keys to a deep playoff run is getting healthy at the right time, and the 49ers are as healthy as they’ve been all season as they head home for a stretch of three consecutive games at Levi’s Stadium.

