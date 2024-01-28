No 49ers inactive due to injury for NFC championship game

The 49ers are about as healthy as possible heading into the NFC championship game. Linebacker Oren Burks, who was listed as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder issue, was not among the team’s inactives and will play Sunday against the Lions.

Here’s who won’t be playing for San Francisco:

QB Brandon Allen

WR Willie Snead IV

LB Jalen Graham

OT Matt Pryor

WR Ronnie Bell

CB Sam Womack

LB Curtis Robinson

Robinson and Snead were both brought up off the practice squad as part of the team’s Saturday roster moves. They’ll receive a game check despite not being active for the game.

Health is a huge factor in the playoffs, and San Francisco doesn’t have any major absences in the biggest game of the year.

