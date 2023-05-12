No. 45 crew chief ejected after pre-race Cup Series inspection at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick and the No. 54 Camry of rookie Ty Gibbs — failed pre-race inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway. Both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and had a crew member ejected.

In the case of the 23XI Racing No. 45 team, NASCAR officials opted to bar crew chief Billy Scott for the remainder of the race weekend. Veteran Dave Rogers — 23XI’s performance director — was listed as the interim crew chief for Reddick on an updated Cup Series entry list Friday evening.

For Reddick’s group, it marks the second consecutive week that the No. 45 team failed twice in pre-race inspection. Michael Hobson, the No. 45 car chief, was ejected before last weekend’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Car chief Nate Bellows was ejected from the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 team.

Sunday’s 400-miler is the 13th race of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series, which will mark the halfway point of the regular season by day’s end. Reddick is listed as a 17-2 choice in the latest odds for Sunday’s event, and Gibbs is a 70-1 shot.

