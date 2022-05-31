No. 44 Alpha Prime team fined for lug-nut violation at Charlotte

NASCAR officials penalized the No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing team Tuesday for a lug-nut violation discovered after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Ellis drove the team’s No. 44 Chevrolet to a 13th-place finish in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300, but the car was found with one unsecured lug in a post-race check. The infraction — covered under Section 8.8.10.4a (tires and wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book — resulted in a $5,000 fine for crew chief Michael Brandt.

Also Tuesday, NASCAR officials announced two suspensions and a reinstatement related to behavioral penalties.

• Michael Adair, listed in the NASCAR team roster portal as the hauler driver for the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports team, was suspended indefinitely for violations of Sections 4.1 (NASCAR Substance Abuse Policy) and 10.1 (General Procedure) in the Rule Book.

• Kase Kallenbach has been suspended indefinitely for violating Section 4.4.e, which deals with NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines. Kallenbach had been the crew chief for the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for the first 12 Xfinity Series races this season. He was replaced as No. 6 crew chief by Alex Bird for last weekend’s race at Charlotte.

• Jason Houghtaling, listed on team rosters as the crew chief of Jesse Iwuji Motorsports‘ No. 34 entry for the first eight races of the season, has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity, officials said. He had been suspended May 3 as part of a behavioral penalty under Sections 4.4.e of the Rule Book (NASCAR Member Code of Conduct).