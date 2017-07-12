No. 42 team's finish at Kentucky ruled encumbered

debi farrin: Almost 3000 American citizens died when they took out the Twin Towers, where were you then Amnesty? I also noticed that when ISIS tortured, beheaded, kidnapped, raped and murdered thousands of their own countrymen and women throughout this entire war that Amnesty did not utter a single word about the atrocities they committed. I believe Amnesty is only out to benefit financially, some how, from their biased finger pointing at only certain Countries that can afford to pay their dues.