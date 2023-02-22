No. 4 UConn loses 69-64 heartbreaker to St. John's | UConn Highlights
UConn Huskies drop a home game to St. John's after their impressive road win over No. 15 Villanova one game prior.
Aaron Boone believes center fielder Harrison Bader's 'elite' athleticism can make a 'huge' difference for the Yankees' defense this season.
Victor Wembanyama, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a new height that has the basketball spectrum in awe.
Adidas Golf has parted ways with two longtime ambassadors, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.
Three years ago, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted his way out of Minnesota. After three years in Buffalo, capped by a playoff loss featuring frustrations and gesticulations that could be interpreted as a desire for yet another fresh start, speculation has emerged again that Diggs could again be on the move. Whether it’s his brother, Trevon, [more]
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returned to Alabama football this offseason in an off-the-field role. Already, Nick Saban has chewed him out.
It wasn’t unusual to see two sets of feet poking out from under the Miller family car. The bigger belonged to Darrell Miller and the smaller to his curious son Brandon. From there, Darrell provided a demonstration of how it was used before sending his son back on his way.
Patrick Beverley is headed to the Chicago Bulls, but the 34-year-old guard could have ended up in a Warriors jersey.
The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.
Warriors guard Steph Curry made a small but significant step in his journey to return from the left lower leg injury he sustained on Feb. 4.
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon passed on scoring a touchdown late in the Super Bowl, in order to help his team keep the ball away from the Eagles, and to cement the win. McKinnon recently explained that they practice this scenario every week, and that’s how coach Andy Reid coaches the players. But it was [more]
"They have gone about it the wrong way," Ernie Els said about LIV, "and they've really upended a lot of good the game stands for."
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly are "intrigued" by Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud, which could make them a candidate to trade up with the Chicago Bears.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, will perform the surgery in Arlington. Purdy and the 49ers are holding their breath that the injury requires only [more]
The New York Jets' recruiting pitch to free-agent quarterback Derek Carr reportedly included a pretty ridiculous statement.
Here's our first crack at a first-round mock draft with the Eagles landing two premier defensive players. By Dave Zangaro
Tommy Fury won’t be satisfied to simply knock out Jake Paul in their pay-per-view fight Sunday.
Ohio State's Ryan Day was asked about the meeting in which RB TreVeyon Henderson said the two "got everything we needed to get off our chest.”
No Aaron Judge,. No Carlos Correa. No problem?
The NFL franchise tag window is officially open, as teams can now lock up one unrestricted free agent. Which players on each team could be tagged? Here's a look.
Memphis basketball star DeAndre Williams' age might get as much attention as his talent. Penny Hardaway and the Tigers are over it.