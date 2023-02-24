No. 4 UCLA wins 7th straight after knocking off Utah in SLC

No. 4 UCLA men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 78-71 on Thursday, Feb. 23 in Salt Lake City. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with a team-high 23 points for the Bruins, while the Runnin' Utes were led by Mike Saunders Jr.'s game-high 25 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.