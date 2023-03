Pac-12 Network

Raegan Beers had 18 points and nine rebounds and Adlee Blacklock had 15 points and six rebounds as 11-seed Oregon State upset 6-seed USC, 56-48, in the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas. The Beavers outscored the Trojans 22-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away with the win. Kadi Sissoko led USC with 16 points.