No. 4 UCLA remains unbeaten at home with blowout victory over Cal, extends win streak to 6

No. 4 UCLA men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 78-43 on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Westwood. Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with a game-high 20 points for the Bruins, while Kuany Kuany led the Golden Bears in scoring with 14 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.