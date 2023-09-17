No. 4 Texas pulls away from Wyoming in fourth quarter of final non-conference football game

For the first time since 2012, the Texas football team is 3-0.

Not that keeping that unblemished record intact was easy. Texas had to outlast an unexpected challenge from Wyoming in a 31-10 win at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Longhorns entered this game as a heavy favorite, but needed a fourth-quarter scoring spree to break a tie with Wyoming (2-1) and secure the victory.

Texas opens Big 12 play next week at Baylor (1-2).

Wyoming struck first on Saturday night as Harrison Waylee capped the game's first possession with a 62-yard touchdown run. Texas, though, scored 10 unanswered points and entered halftime with a slim lead.

The big fella finds the endzone 🤘 pic.twitter.com/oMUm19nbuU — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 17, 2023

The touchdown scored by Texas in the first half? A 1-yard catch by Byron Murphy II, who's listed as a 308-pound defensive lineman on the UT roster.

Murphy's touchdown catch capped a 17-play scoring drive for Texas. Wyoming recorded a 17-play drive of its own in the third quarter that concluded with John Hoyland's 36-yard field goal, and the two teams entered the final quarter locked in a 10-10 tie.

There goes that man 🤘 pic.twitter.com/zGWdtZHOzZ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 17, 2023

Forty-eight seconds into the fourth quarter, Texas put the ball in the hands of its top playmaker. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw a quick pass to Xavier Worthy, who had a cornerback playing nearly 10 yards off of him on first down. Worthy immediately eluded a tackle from Wyoming's Tyrecus Davis and scooted down the field for a 44-yard score.

The touchdown was Worthy's second of the season. Last week at Alabama, he caught a 44-yard bomb thrown by Ewers.

Texas later added to its score on a 5-yard touchdown run by Ewers with 9:01 left. Fifteen seconds later, Jerrin Thompson returned an interception 27 yards for UT's first defensive touchdown of the season.

