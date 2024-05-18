No. 4 Texas A&M baseball run-rules No. 2 Arkansas to win final regular season series

Entering the weekend, Texas A&M's (44-11, 19-11 SEC) goal was an SEC West title, which would have come to fruition with a sweep against the division-leading Arkansas Razorbacks (32-12, 20-10 SEC), who were just one win away from securing the crown.

After defeating the visitors in Thursday's elite pitching duo at Ted Burton's walk-off walk in the bottom of the 11th inning, Arkansas responded on Friday with a late 6-3 victory to earn what is the last division crown in the SEC as the conference will eliminate the East and West starting next season.

For the Aggies, winning the series was all that mattered now, and the offense responded accordingly, hitting .441, including four home runs and seven walks with only six strikeouts on the afternoon, as Hayden Schott led the day with a 3-3 performance at the plate.

Exploding in the sixth and seventh, Texas A&M netted nine runs as freshman Gavin Grahovic recorded his 19th home run of the year. At the same time, Braden Montgomery's lead-taking homer early in the game was a good sign heading into postseason play.

On the mound, Shane Sdao was solid for the most part but gave up four runs, three of which came off a game-tying home run in one of his rare starts. In relief, Chris Cortez (8-2) was stellar on the bump, striking out eight. Together with Zane Badmaev, Arkansas failed to score another run after said home run.

To end the game in yet another run rule for the Maroon & White, senior Ryan Tagac, who had moved down the depth chart and had been serving in coaching rule throughout the season, was given the nod to take what could be his final collegiate at-bat, pinch-hitting for Ted Burton in the seventh frame.

Leading 13-4, Targac delivered with an RBI single to left center, as the Aggie, as Blue Bell Park roared his name in the process.

With the win, Texas A&M has solidified a four-seed in the SEC Tournament, which guarantees a first-round bye. Next Wednesday, it will play the winner of the five-vs.-twelve-seed match.

