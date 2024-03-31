No. 4 Texas A&M baseball continues to impress the country after sweeping Auburn in extra innings

Texas A&M (25-3, 6-3 SEC) has more than proven its worth in SEC play after winning a second consecutive series, sweeping the visiting Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in extra innings to take Game 3 by a score of 10-9. This is the first conference sweep for the Aggies since 2022 and the best SEC start to the season since 2019.

Scoring 21 runs on Thursday and Friday, it took another solid offensive effort to curb the relentless Tigers, but this time, it took extra innings and another double-digit scoring output. Due to erratic pitching, the Aggies only led 9-8 in the bottom of the eighth after Auburn scored three in the top of the frame. The Tigers even things up at 9-9 after a solo homer, pushing the game to extra innings.

Head coach Jim Schlossnagle made the right move by opting for freshman pitcher Weston Moss instead of reliable closer Evan Aschenbeck. The once-shaky Moss delivered in the 10th and 11th frames, tallying 4 Ks on the night. In the 12th, with two hits, including his 16th home run, elite outfielder Braden Montgomery hit a leadoff double in position for the winning run.

After a Jackson Appel groundout, transfer infielder Ted Burton, recording his lead-tying third hit on the night, smacked a 3-1 breaking ball up the middle, scoring Montgomery and ending the long night excitingly. On the night, the Aggies tallied 16 hits and nine walks, while five players recorded multiple hits in the game.

Player Stats:

Braden Montgomery, Hayden Schott, and Ted Burton recorded three hits.

Out of all seven pitchers who took the mound, freshman Weston Moss (3-0) earned his third victory, allowing just one hit and four strikeouts.

Texas A&M will hit the road to face Texas State for a mid-week matchup on Tuesday, April 2. The game is available on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 4 Texas A&M baseball continues to impress the country after sweeping Auburn in extra innings