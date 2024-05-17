No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team defeats No. 2 Arkansas in 11-inning SEC pitchers' duel

Amid a torrential downpour in College Station, the Texas A&M baseball team was finally able to begin its final regular season set following a 90 minute rain delay this week.

The No. 4 Aggies (43-10, 18-10 SEC) defeated No. 2 Arkansas (42-11, 19-9) by a final score of 1-0 in 11 innings on Thursday night at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M ended the Top 5 SEC series opener with an emphatic walk-off walk by senior first baseman Ted Burton with the bases loaded.

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager had another brilliant performance on the bump. He pitched 7.0 scoreless frames and allowed 5 hits and 1 walk with 9 strikeouts on 101 pitches. Senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck (4-1) picked up the victory after tossing the final 4.0 innings while giving up 4 hits with 4 Ks on 46 pitches.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Aggies 9-5. Arkansas stranded twice as many base runners, 10-5. Texas A&M drew more walks, 3-1.

Game 2 at Olsen Field is on Friday evening at 7 p.m. The regular season finale is Saturday at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team defeats No. 2 Arkansas in 11-inning SEC pitchers' duel