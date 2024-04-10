No. 4 Tennessee run-rules Alabama A&M

No. 4 Tennessee (26-6, 7-5 SEC) defeated Alabama A&M (5-25, 3-9 SWAC), 20-2 in seven innings, on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Dylan Loy started for Tennessee and pitched one inning. He recorded two strikeouts and totaled 18 pitches (13 strikes).

Sophomore JJ Garcia (1-0) earned his first career win. He pitched one inning in relief and recorded two strikeouts against three batters.

Tennessee totaled 12 hits in the contest against Alabama A&M, including home runs by Colby Backus and Camden Bates.

The Vols will next host LSU for a three-game Southeastern Conference series, Friday-Sunday, at Lindsey nelson Stadium.

