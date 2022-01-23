No. 4 Rams will host No. 6 49ers in unique NFC Championship Game

49ers, Rams meet up in unique NFC Championship Game matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This is not your average conference title game.

Sunday, Jan. 30, will mark the first time since 2009 that a No. 4 seed will host a No. 6 seed on the trek for the NFC title.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Both teams entered the divisional round as underdogs and left victorious. The Rams beat the Buccaneers and the 49ers beat the Packers on game-winning field goals, finishing with scores of 13-10 and 30-27, respectively.

The last time we saw this happen was when the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 18, 2009. That was the Cardinals’ first ever championship game appearance and it was the first time a No. 4 seed hosted a conference championship game.

Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner played some of his best football this game, perhaps even some of his best for the entire 2008 playoffs. He completed 21 out of 28 passes for a total of 279 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Philadelphia defense was no match for Warner, as the quarterback’s eyes were on the conference title from the second the whistle blew. The Cardinals reigned supreme with a 32-25 victory, making them conference champions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended up coming out on top in Super Bowl XLIII, beating the Cardinals 27-23, but the Cardinals still made history during the playoffs.

History will be repeating itself this Sunday in Los Angeles when the Rams and the 49ers duel for the opportunity to compete in Super Bowl LVI.