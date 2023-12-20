No. 4 player in the state of Oklahoma signs National Letter of Intent with OU

Since stepping into the role as cornerbacks coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, Jay Valai has done an outstanding job both with development and with recruiting. The Sooners’ cornerbacks, when healthy, made big strides in 2023.

Valai also did a good job on the recruiting trail, earning three commitments. One of those was the No. 4 player in the state, Devon Jordan.

Jordan played at Tulsa Union and is a 5-foot-11 and 168-pound four-star cornerback. He’s someone who probably won’t see the field much in 2024 unless it’s on special teams.

The Sooners return a lot of young players who saw the field in 2023. But if 2023 is any indicator, that could change at any moment. There were guys last year who probably weren’t expected to play a whole lot before the season but had to due to injury.

Jordan has great speed. In fact, 247Sports reported he ran a wind-aided 10.71 100m and 21.93 200m times as a junior in Spring 2023 at the OSAA 6A Regional meet. He placed fifth at the OSAA 6A meet in the 100m with a wind-legal 10.91. That’s something the Sooners can use in the secondary.

.@UnionFootball sends another one to OU.@DevonJordan21 held his Signing Day Ceremony today. The future Sooners DB talks about his excitement for joining OU & the SEC; advice from @T_Brown25; and the family support that helped him reach this day. pic.twitter.com/su1bJTfddb — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) December 19, 2023

