With No. 4 pick, Falcons facing major decision in NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL NEWBERRY
·5 min read
  • FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file photo. Lance will likely be one of the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
  • FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance smiles as he is interviewed at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file photo. Lance will likely be one of the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton- King, File)
  • FILE - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, in this Tuesday, March 30, 2021, file photo. The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15, and at the top of the agenda — at least in terms of importance — is voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the right to transfer one time as undergraduates without sitting out season of competition. Some high-profile players such as quarterback Justin Fields, who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State in 2019, were granted waivers by the NCAA and it created an expectation that all players would be cleared to play right away. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
1 / 3

Draft FCS Prospects Football

FILE - North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance throws at the school's football NFL Pro Day in Fargo, N.D., in this Friday, March, 12, 2021, file photo. Lance will likely be one of the first two players drafted from non-Football Bowl Subdivision programs next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have their highest pick in the NFL draft since they selected Matt Ryan at No. 3 in 2008.

Will they follow the same path by choosing a potential franchise quarterback?

Coming off a dismal 4-12 season and now led by a new coach (Arthur Smith) and general manager (Terry Fontenot), the Falcons are one of the most intriguing teams in the draft with the fourth overall spot.

A dazzling class of quarterbacks, led by projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, has left Atlanta with a decision that could affect the direction of the franchise for the next decade or more.

Do they pick the 35-year-old Ryan's eventual successor — likely Trey Lance or Justin Fields — even though that player is likely to spend at least a season or two on the bench?

Do they pick someone who can help right away, such as tight end Kyle Pitts?

Do they trade down to acquire extra picks that can be used to rebuild a roster ravaged by the salary cap?

Former scout Daniel Jeremiah, now a draft analyst for the NFL Network, projects the Falcons will select Lance — a tantalizing prospect from FCS school North Dakota State — if they don't make a trade.

“I don’t know that that roster is ready to win a Super Bowl right now," Jeremiah said. “If I’m looking at the long term for the organization, what’s the best decision, for my money it would be to take Trey Lance or Justin Fields and have that next guy.”

But it's not quite that simple.

Ryan is still highly productive (he threw for 4,581 yards and 26 touchdowns last season), extremely durable (he's missed only three games in 13 seasons) and doesn't appear close to retirement — especially in a league where 43-year-old Tom Brady just led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship.

On the other hand, the Falcons have no other quarterbacks on the roster and would be hard-pressed to take a pass on a stellar class that could have as many as five QBs picked in the top 10.

Lawrence is expected to be the top overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but BYU's Zach Wilson, Alabama's Mac Jones, Ohio State's Fields and Lance are likely to go soon after.

“It’s a unique draft with all the quarterbacks potentially going in the top 10,” Jeremiah said.

Pitts, who starred at Florida, might be the best non-quarterback in the draft. He would give the Falcons' offense an immediate boost.

But the past few seasons — Atlanta hasn't posted a winning record since 2017 — have shown that having dynamic playmakers such as Ryan and receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley aren't nearly enough to overcome holes at a bunch of other positions.

Lance started only 17 games at the college level, opting out last season after the FCS schedule was pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Jeremiah and others feel he can be a franchise quarterback once he works out a few mechanical issues.

“He might not get on the field much for two years with Matt Ryan," Jeremiah said, “and I’m sure Matt would be frustrated about bringing in another quarterback.”

While the new regime doesn't seem eager to move away from Ryan, Smith and Fontenot have acknowledged that any moves they make are with the franchise's long-term success in mind.

Given the plethora of players they let go or lost because of the salary cap issues, and the limited moves they were able to make in free agency, it seems clear the Falcons are in a rebuilding mode.

“If you’re making the decision for the future of the franchise, which extends beyond a decade, to me I think the smart thing to do would be able to get that next quarterback and have him in the pipeline and ready to go,” Jeremiah said.

Other things to watch for when the Falcons make their picks during the three-day NFL draft:

BUILDING DEPTH

The Falcons have nine picks, and they could acquire even more if they give up the No. 4 spot in a trade.

That's an intriguing prospect for a team that has far more immediate issues than who will eventually take Ryan's place at quarterback.

The Falcons especially need help at running back, in the secondary and on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“I'm sure they’ll have opportunities to get out of (the No. 4 pick) if they’d like,” Jeremiah said, pointing to all the teams that have shown interest in Pitts.

HOMETOWN HERO

The Falcons haven't taken a player from a home-state college since 2011, when Georgia linebacker Akeem Dent was selected in the second round.

Fields would certainly add some local flare — and perhaps sell a few tickets — even though he finished his college career at Ohio State.

A native of suburban Atlanta, Fields initially signed with Georgia but transferred to the Buckeyes after failing to beat out Jake Fromm for the starting job.

BOLSTERING THE RUSH

After ranking near the bottom of the league in sacks for three straight years, the Falcons will be looking for ways to get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

They haven't had much success finding quality pass rushers in the draft.

Vic Beasley Jr., their top pick in 2015, had one dynamic season but never did much beyond that. Takk McKinley, a first-rounder in 2017, was cut by the Falcons last November after publicly requesting a trade.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons draft Chazz Surratt, Jamar Johnson in 3-round CBS Sports mock

    Atlanta scouted quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance at length, while showing interest in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Since we don't know Fontenot's intentions, the forecast calls for another week of mock drafts.

  • Gamecocks split doubleheader at home with No. 1 Arkansas

    The teams won’t have to wait long to decide the series: Game 3 is coming up at 7 tonight.

  • NFL modifies COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated people

    The NFL is modifying COVID-19 protocols for all personnel who have been fully vaccinated. In a memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to the 32 clubs Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, he cited the “advice of our medical and scientific experts” for the agreement to modify protocols to ”reflect the reduced risk of infection and transmission for fully vaccinated individuals." “There is no question that being vaccinated is the single most important step that anyone can take to be protected – and to protect others – from the virus,” Goodell noted.

  • After trade up to 3, 49ers now must decide which QB to take

    The drama about which position the San Francisco 49ers would target for their first pick of the NFL draft was erased as soon as they traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up to No. 3. The question then turned to which quarterback prospect coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will hitch themselves to with that pick. With Jacksonville set to pick Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick and Zach Wilson appearing to be the favorite to go second to the New York Jets, the Niners will have their choice of Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones to be the eventual successor to Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • GM Brad Holmes has 1st shot to help Lions improve via draft

    The Detroit Lions' best and perhaps only chance to turn around their franchise is to finally figure out how to hit more than miss on NFL draft picks. The Lions have tried and failed to find a general manager with the ability to project if prospects have what it takes on and off the field to make it in the league. All of that has led to Detroit having only one playoff victory since winning the 1957 NFL title — and the lone postseason victory was nearly three decades ago.

  • Biden holding Georgia rally next week to promote jobs plan

    President Joe Biden is heading to Georgia next week to mark his first 100 days in office and promote his infrastructure and jobs plan with a drive-in rally in Atlanta. The White House said the president and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel to the state on April 29, a day after he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. One of his next top priorities is a massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which provides funds to update the nation’s infrastructure, shift to green energy and expand caregiving options for older and disabled Americans.

  • Garrett: Browns' defense 'scary' with Clowney and him

    Like one of those rabid Browns fan, Myles Garrett is salivating at the team's potential after seeing the free agent additions made this winter. With Jadeveon Clowney coming aboard, Cleveland's defense will be better. The All-Pro defensive end spoke Thursday for the first time since the Browns signed Clowney, who like Garrett was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, to a one-year, incentive-laden $10 million contract.

  • UK Vaccination Studies Show 65% Drop In COVID-19 Infections After Single Dose Of Pfizer Or AstraZeneca Jab: Reports

    Scientists at Oxford University have released more data confirming that COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) significantly cut the risk of infection after a single dose. The data come from two studies that are part of the COVID-19 Infection Survey, a collaboration between Oxford University, the government’s health department, and the Office of National Statistics. In studies, published researchers said there was no apparent difference in the vaccines’ ability to reduce COVID-19 infection rates. The research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but it is based on data from nose and throat swabs taken from more than 370,000 participants in England and Wales between December 2020 and April 2021. It was observed that three weeks after people who received a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine, the rates of all COVID-19 infections fell by 65%. The reduction was bigger after a second dose, and the vaccines appeared to protect against the variant first identified in the U.K. The vaccines were more effective against symptomatic than asymptomatic infections, reducing rates by 72% and 57%, respectively, compared with the unvaccinated population. The second study compared how antibody concentrations changed after a single dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine or after two doses of the Pfizer vaccine among 45,965 people in the survey. Two Pfizer doses achieved high antibody responses across all ages, particularly increasing seroconversion in older people, to levels similar to those achieved after prior infection followed by a single dose. Antibody concentrations rose more slowly and to a lower level with a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine than Pfizer’s. However, they dropped more quickly after a single Pfizer dose, reaching similar levels to those with a single dose of AstraZeneca, particularly among people at older ages. Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.26% at $38.74, BNTX stock is up 1.66% at $171.75, while AZN shares are down 0.1% at $52.66 in premarket trading on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAstraZeneca's MEDI5884-PCSK9 Inhibitor Combo Shows Promise In Heart DiseaseAstraZeneca Can Face Legal Action Over Vaccine Shortfalls To EU: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The U.S. is the biggest carbon emitter in history. Where do other nations stand?

    World leaders promised to reduce carbon dioxide emissions when they joined the Paris climate deal, but not all have kept their word.

  • Trevor Lawrence signs endorsement deal with Gatorade

    Trevor Lawrence has gained yet another endorsement deal.

  • ‘Happiest man alive!’ Is Lil Wayne engaged? Rapper’s cryptic Tweet got us wondering

    Oh, how we hate to love cryptic Tweets.

  • Bullish Oil News Offset By New Lockdowns In India

    Oil demand is finally bouncing back but a new COVID spike in India could threaten the rebound

  • Dallas D needs draft help again, but don't rule out offense

    The Dallas Cowboys signed their star quarterback to a long-term deal, which means they won't be in the market at that position with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft. Whether they take a potential backup to Dak Prescott is a question for the later rounds, leaving the focus once again on defense early — unless there's a repeat of 2020 with the unexpected availability of an offensive player they can't pass up. The most likely candidate as another CeeDee Lamb, the receiver who was still on the board at No. 17 a year ago, is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

  • Bogdanovich, Collins lead injury-depleted Hawks past Heat

    Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 21 points, John Collins added 20 and the injury-depleted Atlanta Hawks surprised the Miami Heat with a 118-103 victory Friday night. Atlanta played without its two best players, leading scorer Trae Young and NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela, but the Hawks still proved too much for Miami’s leaky defense. Interim coach Nate McMillan wrote the word “believe" on the chalkboard before the game.

  • Myles Garrett will announce the Browns’ Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

    Myles Garrett will announce the Browns' Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Lions mock draft watch: Draft Network offers its 7-round Detroit mock

    With a week away from the NFL draft, The Draft Network offers their 7-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions bringing in future cornerstones

  • Why the Panthers might trade the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, or select a quarterback

    Carolina coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer have 16 players on their list with first-round grades this year, and see this year’s draft class as particularly deep and fitting their needs.

  • Browns enter draft with Super Bowl expectations, needs on D

    The Browns are hosting the NFL draft this year. After finally ending their nearly two-decades-old postseason drought last season, winning their first playoff game since 1994 — over dreaded archrival Pittsburgh — and establishing themselves as one of the NFL's rising teams, the Browns are legitimate contenders. Four years ago, they went 0-16 and owned the No. 1 overall pick.

  • Bengals make tough call with Sewell, Chase and Pitts available in new mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals have to pick one of three elite talents at No. 5 in a new mock draft.

  • Lethal force? Tasers are meant to save lives, yet hundreds die after their use by police

    The April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright highlights problems with police use of Tasers that have contributed to at least 500 deaths since 2010.