No. 4 Pella falls to No. 1 North Polk in state semis, 2-0

May 31—DES MOINES — A year removed from their state semifinal loss in 2023, the Pella girls soccer team found themselves back in the semifinals against the top-ranked Comets of North Polk on Thursday at Cownie Field in Des Moines. The Lady Dutch fell to this same Comet team two weeks ago and they were unable to get past them again as they saw their season come to a close with a 2-0 loss.

Both teams got off to slow starts in the quarterfinals before completing second half comebacks. This time it was North Polk getting off to a solid start with a couple of decent looks sailing high over the net. Pella keeper Madison Holland would face her first big challenge a little over 11 minutes in with a great lunging save to her right to keep it all squared at 0-0.

The rest of the half featured mostly back and forth play with the Lady Dutch getting their best look of the game late in the half. Claire Smock, fresh off of helping the Pella girls tennis team to a state title, fired a long shot on net that the Comet keeper would save but the rebound would bounce to the foot of Bri Shannon who would see her attempt rip wide of the net with a chance to put the Lady Dutch ahead before the break.

The whistle would sound and both teams would go to halftime looking to make adjustments with 40 minutes to decide a spot in the finals.

The first 20 minutes of the second half would be the difference as it was all Comets coming out of the break. An early North Polk free kick would just miss wide and Holland was forced to make three good saves shortly after.

The Comet attack continued and finally broke through 14 minutes into the half with Addi Ollendike letting one go from 35 yards and out and perfectly placing it in the top right corner of the goal for the opening score.

Five minutes later, North Polk would strike again with a corner kick sent in just over an outstretched glove of Holland to be headed in by Madi Nemmers to push the lead to 2-0.

Pella had their work cut out for them from there. Abby Warner, who was coming off a hat trick in the quarterfinals, was tightly defended all game and got a couple of good chances on free kicks to no avail.

The Lady Dutch would continue to push but were held off the scoreboard and would see their season come to an end in the state semifinals for a second consecutive season.

Pella finishes the season with a 14-5 record and will say farewell to two seniors in Lexie Bryan and Warner. Bryan will continue her soccer career at Grand View while Warner, who finishes with 144 career goals at Pella, will play for Iowa this fall.

Colin Peters can be reached at 641-672-2581, by email at cpeters@oskyherald.com or on Twitter @ColinPetersOH.