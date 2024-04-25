No. 4 Patriots sweep Phoenix in Williamsburg

Apr. 24—WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — The Cumberlands dominated game two with a 14-0 shutout of Cumberland and followed that with a 14-9 win in game three to sweep the Mid-South Conference series last Saturday.

Cumberland (21-24, 4-11 MSC) struggled to get the bats going in the first game and couldn't hold off the Patriots enough in the second.

Game one was all Patriots as they were dominant in every aspect of the game. Cesar Avila dominated on the mound, throwing a complete game one-hitter. Avila struck out 10 Phoenix in the game.

Just two batters into the game for the Cumberlands they took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from Charlie Muniz. They added another run in the first on a Ben Snapp double for a 3-0 lead.

The Patriots tacked on four more runs in the second on a grand slam from Johnny Rittenhouse to extend the lead to 7-0 through two.

Caden Petrey hit a two-run homer in the third and then in the fifth Petrey bopped another homer for a 10-0 lead. A couple batters later, Muniz hit his second home run of the game and fourth of the series for an 11-0 lead.

The Patriots added three runs in the sixth to get a 14-0 win in game one. With the win, the Patriots won the Mid-South Conference regular season championship.

In game two, the Phoenix had a better start in three batters than they put together in game one. Javy Beal hit a triple and Tim Holyk followed with a two-run bomb to center for a quick 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Patriots got going. Starter Alex Smith issued two walks to start the inning and then a single to the pitcher loaded to the bases. An error scored their first of the game and Petrey remained hot, hitting a grand slam for a 5-2 lead, his third homer of the day. The Cumberlands were not done there as they pushed across one more run on an error on an errant pickoff throw for a 6-2 lead through two.

The Phoenix immediately answered in the third. Stoney Smith got the start in centerfield and led off the inning with a single. Brandon Boxer followed with one of his own and Javy Beal walked to load the bases with no outs. A wild pitch brought in Smith. After two outs, Preston Welchel hit a two-RBI single to right to cut the deficit to 6-5.

The Cumberlands pushed across two more in the bottom half manufacturing the first run. The second run came in on a bases loaded walk before the Phoenix got out of the jam down 8-5.

Seth Sweet-Chick hit a solo bomb in the fourth to get it within two where the score stood at 8-6 until the sixth as Thomas Wilhite worked a pair of clean innings in the fourth and fifth.

In the sixth, Rittenhouse doubled and came in to score on a RBI-single from Ben Snapp. Two batters later, Petrey jacked his fourth home run of the day to extend the Pats lead to 11-6.

In the seventh, Riley Light bopped a two-run homer to get back within striking distance down 11-8, but back-to-back doubles and RBI single in the bottom half played two more for the Cumberlands for a 13-8 lead.

In the eighth, Petrey again bopped another home run, his third of the game and fifth on the day for a 14-8 lead going into the ninth.

Cumberland threatened in the ninth as they pushed across a run with the bases loaded. Leading 14-9, Cumberlands turned to their closer Chipper Korbacher and he induced a game-ending double play for the 14-9 final score.

The Phoenix were back at home yesterday as they played host to No. 8 Reinhardt. They will entertain Lindsey Wilson in a three-game MSC series this weekend with a single game at 2 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at noon Saturday which will serve as Senior Day at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

UC outhits Phoenix in series opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland blasted four homers in last Friday's series opener, but couldn't keep pace with the Patriots in game one losing 13-8.

The Phoenix took an 8-7 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but back-to-back homers gave UC the lead and the Patriots added on in the eighth with four more to get the win.

Cumberland (21-22, 4-9 Mid-South Conference) had the long ball working today as they hit four home runs, one each from Riley Light, Toshiki Kuriya, Brandon Boxer and Preston Welchel. However, Cumberland could not keep the Patriots off the bases as they collected 21 hits. The Phoenix did get some big outs in situational spots as they stranded 17 runners on base for the Cumberlands, but did not get that enough times.

The Patriots trotted out four different arms with starter Knicko Billings tossing the first four innings. Jared Shelton threw 1.1 innings before turning it over to Caleb Plummer who got the win. Chipper Korbacker picked up a four out save. The Patriot arms combined to strike out 15 Phoenix in the contest.

Cumberland jumped on the board first in the second inning. Dee Triplett was hit by a pitch and Riley Light blasted his 13th home run of the season to give the Phoenix a 2-0 lead.

The Patriots tried to respond in the bottom half, but Cumberland starter Quinlin Wiley stranded three base runners getting out of a bases loaded jam. He did not have the same fate in the third as the Cumberlands. Evan St. Claire drew a walk to lead off the inning. He stole second before coming in to score on a Johnboy Rittenhouse double to left center. Trent Prokes singled home Rittenhouse to spark three-consecutive singles to score runs and give the Patriots a 4-2 lead through three.

Cumberland battled back to tie the game in the fourth. Light hit a one-out single to get the rally started. Preston Welchel followed with a walk and Toshiki Kuriya hit a single to bring in Light for the first run of the inning. Trenton Duchsherer walked to load the bases and Brandon Boxer was issued a free pass to tie the game.

Rittenhouse double down the left field line with one out in the fourth. Alec Gonzalez followed with an RBI-single to left and Ben Snapp hit a single up the middle to chase Wiley from the game with a 6-4 Patriots lead. Carter Rost entered and picked up the next two outs to get CU out of the jam down 6-4.

Charlie Muniz belted a solo shot to left in the fifth to push the Cumberlands lead to three at 7-4.

Kuirya answered with a solo homer in the sixth to left center to cut it back to a two-run deficit at 7-5. Duchsherer followed by roping a singled to left and two batters later Boxer hit an opposite field jack to tie the game at 7-7.

The Patriots loaded the bases in the bottom half, but the Phoenix made a move to the bullpen to Anthony Patterson and he induced a pop out to first from Muniz with the bags full to leave them stranded.

Preston Welchel regained the lead for Cumberland with a solo home run to left field for his 13th round-tripper of the year as CU led 8-7 going to the bottom of the seventh. The lead was short-lived as Evan St. Claire and Max Harper hit back-to-back home runs for a 9-8 lead.

Muniz followed suit in the eighth hitting his second home run of the game and sparking a four run inning that lifted the Patriots to the 13-8 win.