No. 4 Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies: How to watch, listen, stream rivalry game

For the second time this season, the ABC primetime college football game will feature the Oregon Ducks. Perhaps ABC knew something when they scheduled this game because Oregon was announced as the No. 4 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and is largely the talk to the nation with many people disagreeing with the spot.

The Ducks take on rival Washington for their second straight trip to Seattle as the Huskies were unable to make the trip to Eugene in 2020.

As for the broadcast, a new ABC crew will cover the game up on Montlake as longtime broadcaster Mark Jones is joined by former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III in his first year as an analyst. Quint Kessenich will be on the sidelines.

The kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

TELEVISION

ABC (Comcast 9 SD or 709 HD) (DirecTV 9) (Dish Network 9)

Play-By-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Quint Kessenich

RADIO: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) Sirius: 133 XM: 197

Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen

Analyst: Mike Jorgensen

Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry

Pre-Game Show: Terry Jonz

OPPONENT’S RADIO: Washington Gameday Radio Network

Play-By-Play: Tony Castricone

Analyst: Cam Cleeland

Sideline: Elise Woodward

LIVE STREAM: fuboTV (try it free)

