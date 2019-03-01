No. 4 Kentucky, No. 7 Tennessee clash again

Of all the ramifications involved in Saturday's Southeastern Conference showdown between No. 4 Kentucky and No. 7 Tennessee, the biggest might be the impact on seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

The winner in Knoxville, Tenn., gives itself a better chance at a No. 1 seed, while the loser will probably have to play from the 2 line -- maybe even as a No. 3. And in a scenario that didn't look likely even two weeks ago, the Wildcats (24-4, 13-2) have perhaps a bit more margin for error than the Volunteers (25-3, 13-2).

Kentucky's four-game winning streak started with a nationally-televised 86-69 drilling of then-No. 1 Tennessee on Feb. 16 at Rupp Arena, where for the first time this season the Volunteers looked like pretenders instead of national championship contenders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tennessee's last three games have done little to stem that narrative.

An unimpressive 58-46 win over Vanderbilt was followed by a controversial overtime loss at LSU -- which is tied with the Volunteers and Wildcats for first in the league and boasts triumphs over both -- and a 73-71 victory at Ole Miss.

A dicey charging call on the Rebels, which might have been karma's payback for a foul on Grant Williams at LSU with 0.6 seconds left in overtime of a tie game, inspired a sport coat toss from Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis that might have been the equal of any that LSU's Dale Brown executed back in the day.

"Those guys made the right plays down the stretch," Davis said of the Volunteers. "You've got to tip your hat to them."

Williams delivered 21 points, the last two coming on a short jumper with four seconds left that put Tennessee ahead 72-71, to further polish his SEC Player of the Year resume. That resume got no help from the game at Kentucky.

Story continues

While Williams scored 16 points on just four field goal tries, he managed only two shots inside the arc. Half his points came at the foul line as the Wildcats kept him from getting the ball in spots where he could do serious damage.

Meanwhile, PJ Washington owned the paint in that game, collecting 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting while adding five rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. That was the highlight game of a six-game stretch in which he averaged 21.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.

But Washington couldn't quite duplicate that outing Tuesday night in Kentucky's come-from-behind 70-66 home win over Arkansas, producing just nine points and six boards in 35 minutes.

"The thing that bothered me was he missed five free throws," Wildcats coach John Calipari said of Washington. "That was last year. That wasn't this year. That's what he did. Most of it was, again, the intensity of play."

Washington will need to find his intensity from the first meeting for the rematch, which figures to feature a wall of noise from a sellout crowd of nearly 22,000 in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee players such as wing Admiral Schofield probably haven't forgotten how they were routed just two weeks ago.

"Kentucky was totally kicking our butt, scoring the ball, defense, everything," Schofield said after that game.

Calipari said Friday he "doubts" power forward Reid Travis, who has missed two games with a knee sprain, will be able to play. Travis had 11 points and eight rebounds in the first meeting against Tennessee.

"This will be a hard game whether he plays or not," Calipari said.

--Field Level Media